Malawi Faith Leaders March Against Homosexuality, Same Sex Marriages

22 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The rise of gayism and lesbianism in Malawi has provoked some faith leaders in Chitipa to march and petition the district commissioner expressing their stand against homosexuality and same sex marriages.

Vice Chairperson for Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Rev. Leonard Harawa said homosexuality and same sex marriages are against the will of God.

Harawa said the country has to go for a referendum for Malawians whether homosexuality and same sex marriages should be legalised or not.

He gave an example of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible where God punished the two cities for indulging in homosexual activities, and warned that the same could happen to Malawi.

In his remarks upon receiving the petition, District Commissioner for Chitipa, MacMillan Magomero assured the protesters that he will deliver it to relevant authorities.

The march was organised by EAM in collaboration with Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) and Chitipa Pastor's Fraternal.

Malawi law ban and punishes homosexuality.

