Malawi Government Revokes All Crop Export Licences Indefinitely

Malawi government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has revoked all export licences for crops such as soya beans, maize grains, groundnuts, pigeon peas, sunflower, sesame seeds, beans, sorghum, millet, cowpeas and rice.

The Ministry of Trade statement which has been signed by Principal Secretary Christina Zakeyo warns people and businesses against smuggling and engaging in undocumented exports.

According to the ministry, the crops will be exported using Customs Controlled Export Warehouses and exporters have been asked to reapply for fresh export licences.

Meanwhile, the ministry has said it will be using law enforcement agencies to intensify patrols and spot checks to counter smuggling and put a stop to undocumented trade.