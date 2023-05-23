Kenya: Sakaja Nominates George Mutiso to Sit in Refugee Marshall Plan Technical Committee

23 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Johnson has nominated Social Services Sub Sector Chief Officer George Mutiso to sit in the Refugee Marshall Plan Technical Committee.

Mutiso will represent the Governor in the high-level stakeholders meeting on the Refugee Marshal Plan, which aims to adopt the Declaration on Durable Solutions for Refugees and Reintegration of Returnees.

In March 2017, a special summit of the leaders of the Inter-Governmental Agency on Development (IGAD) member states adopted the Declaration on Durable Solutions for Somali Refugees and Reintegration of Returnees in Somalia and its Action Plan, Nairobi formed the lynchpin of a new framework of cooperation and solidarity towards refugees.

IGAD's 'Marshall Plan' is embedded in five pillars.

First is the imperative to create conditions for safe and dignified return of the displaced to the countries or communities of origin.

This includes prioritising the root causes of forced displacement, as well as the recovery and reconstruction, mainly of Somalia and South Sudan.

Nairobi County has a population of one hundred thousand (100,000) urban refugees from across Africa.

