Africa: CAF Launches New Women's Football Season With Olympic Football Tournament Draw On Tuesday 30 May

22 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the qualifiers of the Women's Olympic Football tournament will take place on Tuesday 30 May 2023 in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw will be conducted at 13h00 Local time (10h00 GMT).

The draw will mark the beginning of the journey to the next year's Summer Olympic Games scheduled in Paris, France for women's football in Africa.

The African qualifiers will kick off in July 2023 and will be concluded in April 2024. This will be spread over four rounds: home and away.

Two teams will qualify for the Olympics from Africa.

In the Tokyo 2020 edition (played in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic), Zambia's Copper Queens qualified for the event, before being eliminated in the group stages.

Below is the full schedule of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers and final tournament:

First Round: 10-18 July 2023

Second Round: 23-31 October 2023

Third Round: 19-28 February 2024

Fourth Round: 1-9 April 2024

Women's Olympic Final Tournament: 25 July - 10 August 2023

