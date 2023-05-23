Mozambique: Over 191 Million Meticais Available for Extension of Power Connections

Maputo — The United Kingdom and Sweden have disbursed over 191 million meticais (about three million US dollars at the current exchange rate) for the extension of power connections in Mozambique, under the Brilho Project which has been under implementation since 2019.

According to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Carlos Zacarias, who was speaking after signing the memorandum of understanding for the concession of this amount, the current sum is added to two billion meticais that both countries had already provided.

"Under the Brilho Project, which is due to end next year, over 1.3 million people started to have access to electricity', Zacarias said.

According to the minister, Mozambique's electricity programme, which includes water, wind and solar power, made it possible to meet internal demand and, in the coming decades, it will also boost the energy transition in sub-Saharan Africa.

"In order to develop these power sources, the Mozambican government counts on the support of its cooperation partners involved in many projects, especially in the 450 megawatt natural gas fired project in Temane', he said.

Zacarias added that "today we vividly celebrate the success of the Brilho Project, as well as we celebrate the additional sum granted by these two partners.'