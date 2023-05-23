Mozambique: - World Bank Disburses 150 Million Dollars for Post-Cyclone Repairs

Maputo — The World Bank has disbursed 150 million dollars for rebuilding in the Mozambican regions hit by Cyclone Freddy in March.

According to the World Bank's Disaster Risk Management specialist, Xavier Agostinho Xavana, the main objective is to help the government respond as quickly as possible to the emergency and ensure that people affected by the cyclone can recover.

"Of the 150 million dollars, 100 million is provided as grant and 50 million as credit, and the funds will be channelled to the transport, agriculture, water, sanitation, education, health, and urban infrastructure sectors', Xavana said.

The amount made available will allow the rapid restoration of transport infrastructure, as well as the provision of services in the areas of health, education, energy, water and sanitation.

The amount will also be used for the resumption of agricultural activity in rural areas of Maputo, Inhambane, Zambezia, Tete, Niassa and Nampula provinces.

The World Bank says that this decision comes in response to the request for support made by the Ministry of Economy and Finance to respond to the emergency situation that has affected more than 1.8 million people.

This amount has been taken from existing World Bank projects in the country and complements the additional grant of 300 million dollars approved last April as part of the crisis response.