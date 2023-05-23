Rwanda: Nel Ngabo Drops Third Album 'Life, Love & Love'

Kina Music's youngster, Nel Ngabo, is having a stupendous year. Just months after having a successful tour in Canada, the artiste has dropped the long awaited third album that is already topping local charts.

Dubbed 'Life, Love & Love', the 13-track album follows Nel Ngabo's chart-wrecking second album dubbed 'RNB 360', and notorious smashing hit songs like "Arampagije" and "Reka Hashye" all which appeared on the new album's track list.

The singer worked with his manager Clement Ishimwe who produced all the tracks on the tape, also featuring Ruti Joel who is already a big name in the industry after releasing his maiden album 'Musomandera', and P Fla, a former member of the famous Tuff Gang, among others.

Speaking to The New Times, Nel Ngabo said that the album reflects on different aspects of life which is why it is also produced in different genres of music like Afro-pop, RNB, Amapiano and Hip Hip among others.

"This album is very unique from its production to the artistes that feature on it. As the title shows, it is a project full of love and life. It's one for the books," Nel Ngabo said after the album premiering.

According to Clement Ishimwe, CEO of Kina Music, the label which Nel Ngabo is signed to, there is no doubt that 'Life, Love & Light' will be big, seeing how the previous two albums 'Ingabo' and 'RNB360' became successful.

"What I can say about this album is that it will be even bigger. It took us a year to produce it so that we can come up with a bigger album than the two we had produced before," said Ishimwe who produced the album.

Some of the tracks on the album like SINA produced in Amapiano, Reka Nguteteshe, Ba Basore that features P Fla, among others, are already trending on local airwaves and different streaming platforms.

The 25-year-old musician rose to stardom in January 2020, after the release of 'Byakoroha', a song that turned into a massive hit and made him one of the most loved young musicians today in Rwanda.

He is currently signed to Kina Music that manages top musicians like Knowless, Igor Mabano, Platini, among others.

Some of his hit songs include 'Want You Back', 'Mutuale', 'Keza', 'Bindimo', 'Sawa', 'Nywe', 'Zoli', 'Fresh', among many others.