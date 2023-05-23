Uganda Celebrates International Day for Biodiversity By Planting Trees in Mabira Forest

Uganda, known for its stunning natural beauty and rich Biodiversity, joined the world in commemorating the International Day for Biodiversity with a tree-planting event in Mabira Forest.

Led by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Forestry Authority, this initiative aimed to restore and protect the vital ecosystems of the forest.

The International Day for Biodiversity is celebrated on May 22nd each year, raising awareness about the importance of Biodiversity and the need for its conservation.

It serves as a reminder that Biodiversity is under constant threat from various factors such as habitat loss, plastic pollution, and climate change.

As NEMA Executive Director Barirega Akankwasah stated, "Biodiversity is facing various threats, and one of the biggest is habitat loss, plastic pollution, and climate change. We are here to work with partners to say enough is enough and do the restoration, to restore Mabira forest."

Mabira Forest, which was gazetted for water management and biodiversity conservation, has been demarcated over the years to ensure its protection.

National Forestry Authority Executive Director Tom Obong Okello emphasized the significance of this forest, stating, "Mabira forest was gazetted for purposes of water management and biodiversity conservation. Over the years, it has been demarcated."

To mark the International Day for Biodiversity, various organizations, including UBL, VIVO, Stanbic Bank, NBS, and the National Forestry Authority, joined hands in planting over 1000 trees in Mabira Forest.

This collective effort aimed to restore and preserve the forest's Biodiversity, which plays a critical role in ecosystem restoration, including water, air, soil erosion control, flood prevention, and climate change mitigation.

The event also promoted the campaign #BuildBackBiodiversity, emphasizing the urgent need to protect and restore nature. As the world faces pressing environmental challenges, individuals and organizations must act.

On World Biodiversity Day, everyone was encouraged to contribute by planting a tree, as highlighted by the hashtag #TaasaObutonde, which calls upon Ugandans to prioritize the environment using the three Rs(Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle).

Uganda's commitment to preserving its natural heritage is evident through initiatives like the tree-planting event in Mabira Forest.

By taking proactive steps to restore and protect Biodiversity, the nation sets an example for others to follow. The International Day for Biodiversity reminds us of the interconnectedness of all living beings and the responsibility we share to safeguard the planet's precious ecosystems.