Namibia: Bank Windhoek Relay Held

23 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

More than 200 enthusiastic participants took part in the recent Bank Windhoek Relay, which the organisers hailed as a success.

Themed 'Join the Relay Revolution', the event is an annual charitable event that promotes teamwork and healthy lifestyles through fitness.

The relay took place on Saturday, 13 May, with 55 teams of four members each participating in the walking, running, and cycling categories in mixed men's and women's groups.

Each team member was required to run or walk five kilometres to contribute toward the overall 20km.

The Speedfreaks were first in the Mixed Walkers category with a time of two hours, one minute and 15, followed by Sanlam All Stars and then Faster Than Snails, whose combined times were 2:03:23 and 2:15:23, respectively.

In the Ladies' Walkers category, The CAAM Girlies took first position with a time of 2:16:20, followed by Megatech Walkers 1 with a time of 2:29:09 and Not Fast Just Furious who in came third with 2:44:48. The Men's Walker category had only one participant.

The Transformers led the Mixed Runners category with a time of 1:29:13. The second and third places went to Running on Empty (1:29:28) and Cool Runnings (1:29:49), respectively.

For the Ladies Runners category, Wannabee Runners took the victory with 1:49:07, followed by Moms That Run at 1:50:49.

In third place, The Annabelles finished with the time of 1:53:22. The Men's Runners category had Transcendence in first place (1:05:20), Megatech Runners 2 in second place (1:05:53), and The Intangibles in third (1:28:20).

The bank will donate all the funds raised by the relay to charity.

