Namibia: Sporting Spirit, Mental Health Shine At Nalasra Games

The seaside town of Swakopmund was buzzing with excitement yesterday, as the 12th edition of the Namibian Local Authorities Sports and Recreation Association (Nalasra) Games officially started.

Themed 'Local Authorities Employees Mental Health Matters', the event runs till Friday with over 40 local authorities participating in various sport competitions.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni underscored the critical role of sport and recreation in promoting mental health at the games' grand opening.

"Mental health issues may always be present to some extent in the workplace, but their impact can be reduced through promotion, prevention, and early intervention," he noted.

With stress being a common factor in local authority workplaces, Uutoni advocated the benefits of sport and recreational activities in alleviating stress, enabling leaders to more effectively address community issues.

"Participation in sport and recreation develops strong social bonds, keeps us safe, and generally leads to healthier, happier communities," he said.

He also touched upon the challenges of the digital era, noting the rising issues with high workloads, interhepersonal dynamics, and the balancing act between work and personal life. Uutoni stressed the importance of creating spaces for employees to unwind and rejuvenate, much like the Nalasra Games.

Forty-two local authorities despite the economic challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nalasra president Daniel Mouton observed a moment of silence for colleagues lost to the virus and encouraged the adoption of mental health programmes across all local authorities.

Looking towards the future, Mouton announced the planning of the next three Nalasra games scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

"If there are those who wish to host the games, you are more than welcome to submit your proposals before Friday," he stated.

Swakopmund mayor Dina Namubes welcomed the influx of guests, participants and dignitaries. She expressed gratitude for the games being brought to Swakopmund and was optimistic about the economic impact of the event on the town.

"That is significantly contributing to the town's economic growth and promoting a sort of community," she said.

The Nalasra Games not only represent a significant social and economic event for Swakopmund and Namibia but also place a vital spotlight on mental health within local authorities. The games will continue over the next few days involving 12 codes, culminating in an awards ceremony on the final where the individual and institutional winners will be crowned.