Rwanda: Kagame in Doha for Qatar Economic Forum

22 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame is in Doha, Qatar where he is expected to be among several high profile dignitaries participating in the third Qatar Economic Forum, during which leaders discuss latest economic trends including the major shift in the existing economic order.

The three-day forum, which will be held at The Katara Towers: Fairmont and Raffles Hotels, is expected to bring more than 1,000 global business leaders from across the world together at the event.

According to the office of the President, this year's Forum will bring together Heads of State and Government, Chief Executives of international institutions, leading global investors and other stakeholders in a bid to highlight the rising South-to-South economy and the new growth opportunities it presents to the global business community.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 23, President Kagame is expected to participate in a live interview with Jennifer Zabassaja, Chief Africa Correspondent for Bloomberg TV.

"Their conversation will cover current global economic realities including inflation management, shifting geopolitics, energy security, artificial intelligence and more," a statement from the Office of the President reads in part.

The Forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Through a series of keynote interviews, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, the 2023 Forum will explore the latest trends in finance, energy, healthcare, and technology, and examine their potential to drive future growth.

In a media roundtable held Sunday May 21, Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organising the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) and CEO of Media City Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani said that the QEF's attracting leaders and global economic, political decision-makers is an evidence of the Forum's success in setting its agenda on the map of the largest global economic events.

He noted that the number of participants in Forum's third edition has increased. He said that all preparations were in place to host the global event in Doha from May 23 to 25 under the theme 'A New Global Growth Story'.

The CEO of Media City Qatar said that it is a global platform for dialogue, discussion, and proposing positive solutions to various issues, including inflation, investment in emerging markets, transformation in the energy, trade, sports fields, and others.

"The Forum is witnessing a great turnout by global leaders and political and economic decision-makers from different countries. The number of participants exceeds 2,000, of whom 1,000 are from outside Qatar. The Forum will witness seven agreements between Qatari public and private sectors and foreign entities," he added.

He said that establishment of the Qatar Economic Forum came to be a media platform with a diverse agenda that brings together global business leaders to formulate actionable steps to achieve economic growth.

Over 50 regional and international speakers including government leaders, CEOs, global investors, and influential voices from the worlds of culture, sport, and entertainment will speak at the three-day Forum.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.