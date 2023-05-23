Rwanda: Kagame in Doha for Qatar Economic Forum

President Paul Kagame is in Doha, Qatar where he is expected to be among several high profile dignitaries participating in the third Qatar Economic Forum, during which leaders discuss latest economic trends including the major shift in the existing economic order.

The three-day forum, which will be held at The Katara Towers: Fairmont and Raffles Hotels, is expected to bring more than 1,000 global business leaders from across the world together at the event.

According to the office of the President, this year's Forum will bring together Heads of State and Government, Chief Executives of international institutions, leading global investors and other stakeholders in a bid to highlight the rising South-to-South economy and the new growth opportunities it presents to the global business community.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 23, President Kagame is expected to participate in a live interview with Jennifer Zabassaja, Chief Africa Correspondent for Bloomberg TV.

"Their conversation will cover current global economic realities including inflation management, shifting geopolitics, energy security, artificial intelligence and more," a statement from the Office of the President reads in part.

The Forum is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Through a series of keynote interviews, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, the 2023 Forum will explore the latest trends in finance, energy, healthcare, and technology, and examine their potential to drive future growth.

In a media roundtable held Sunday May 21, Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organising the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) and CEO of Media City Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani said that the QEF's attracting leaders and global economic, political decision-makers is an evidence of the Forum's success in setting its agenda on the map of the largest global economic events.

He noted that the number of participants in Forum's third edition has increased. He said that all preparations were in place to host the global event in Doha from May 23 to 25 under the theme 'A New Global Growth Story'.

The CEO of Media City Qatar said that it is a global platform for dialogue, discussion, and proposing positive solutions to various issues, including inflation, investment in emerging markets, transformation in the energy, trade, sports fields, and others.

"The Forum is witnessing a great turnout by global leaders and political and economic decision-makers from different countries. The number of participants exceeds 2,000, of whom 1,000 are from outside Qatar. The Forum will witness seven agreements between Qatari public and private sectors and foreign entities," he added.

He said that establishment of the Qatar Economic Forum came to be a media platform with a diverse agenda that brings together global business leaders to formulate actionable steps to achieve economic growth.

Over 50 regional and international speakers including government leaders, CEOs, global investors, and influential voices from the worlds of culture, sport, and entertainment will speak at the three-day Forum.