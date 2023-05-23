Zimbabwe: Torrid Period Beckons for Under Pressure Maruwa As Sterile Dynamos Face Highlanders

23 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

SUNDAY'S goalless draw against Manica Diamonds marked the beginning of a potentially torrid period for Harare giants Dynamos.

Despite knocking several times on Manica Diamonds' doors, Dynamos could not find a breakthrough, settling for a draw.

This is a script that continues to rewrite itself for Dynamos who have failed to score a goal in the past three league games.

Three points out of a possible nine, exerts more pressure on Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa as his charges face nemesis Highlanders, Thursday.

This will arguably be a tough week for Maruwa who will travel to Mhondoro Ngezi Sunday to face Platinum miners after the Bosso date.

Nothing short of victory will appease the Dynamos faithfuls in these upcoming Castle Lager Premier League matches.

DeMbare fans are beginning to get agitated by the giants who are lacking a killer punch in their past games.

Dynamos' final line has been impotent with main culprits being new boy Jayden Bakare, Eli Ilunga and Emmanuel Paga taking turns in missing clear cut chances.

Surprisingly Bakare, Ilunga, and Paga were among lethal players in front of goal last season with a combined 30 goals for Whawha, Black Rhinos and Dynamos respectively.

Only Paga and Bakare have scored a goal apiece in Dynamos' nine matches.

So desperate to change the tide is Dynamos that they engaged psychologists last week as the team struggles to find solutions.

However, not even a psychologist could inspire Bakare who missed a golden opportunity Sunday to bury Gem boys.

Maruwa, who knows well the task that is ahead of him, is confident his charges will be prepared to face old foes Highlanders.

"Definitely we are going to play the same way we played today (Sunday) goals will come. Like I have been saying at times the guys need to be composed in front of goal. If they keep on missing like they are doing at the end of the day they will lose confidence," said Maruwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.