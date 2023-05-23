Malawi Defence Minister Mkandawire Visits War Torn North Kivu in DRC

23 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Defence minister Harry Mkandawire is in war torn north Kivu in Democratic Republic of Congo where he is leading a Malawi delegation to appreciate the peace keeping work the Malawi Defence Force is doing.

Mkandawire is leading a delegation of government officials and members of parliamentary committee on defence.

The delegation made a courtesy call to the North Kivu governor Lt. General Constant Ndima Kongba.

Speaking during the meeting, Mkandawire said Malawi and other SADC countries are committed to ensuring that peace and stability is restored in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

After meeting the governor, Mkandawire and the rest of the delegation had a meeting with Force Commander for United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo Lt. Gen. Otavia Rodriguez de Miranda Filho.

Meanwhile, some of the Malawi Battalion 14 troops (Malbatt 14 FIB 10) over the weekend started flying back home for rest and recreation away from the mission area, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In the past, Malawi Defence Force used to charter an aircraft for the troops but this time, they are using two military aircrafts Malawi acquired from China.

The battalion's Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Humphreys Newa, could not hide his excitement, saying the trip was essential for troops to recuperate after daunting tasks in the mission area.

