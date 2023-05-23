Africa: CAF Vice-President Ibrahim and TFF President Karia Kick Off Third CAF Club Licensing Online Platform Regional Workshop in Tanzania

Following the successful launch of CAF Club Licensing Online Platform "CLOP" workshop series in Tunisia and Benin, Tanzania's largest city Dar es Salaam hosts the third regional event dedicated to English-speaking Member Associations.

The session that kicked off on Monday is being attended by representatives from the CAF Member Associations of Tanzania (host), Ethiopia, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zanzibar (guest).

During the opening, Kanizat Ibrahim, Fifth Vice-President of CAF engaged with the participants and said:

"CAF is looking always for new ways to develop and professionalize football in Africa, and you all play a key role in the implementation of such strategy at the domestic level. We count on your expertise in the Club Licensing are to improve the level our CAF Interclub competitions but also the national leagues. "

Wallace Karia, President of Tanzania Football Federation, said:

" CAF has launched the Club Licensing Online Platform, a system that allows CAF and the federations to manage the process of club licensing and stadium inspections fully online and electronically. This is a great step forward in the club licensing system in Africa, which allows us to achieve more quickly the professionalization of our competitions and clubs at all levels. Tanzania is honoured to be hosting the third CAF CLOP workshop for representatives of the English-speaking Federations and we hope that you will find the sessions very interesting.

The training program will continue in Dar es Salaam for the next 4 days, including a dedicated CLOP session with the local clubs of TFF next Thursday.

The CAF CLOP regional workshops are integrated as part of the activity to accelerate the implementation and use of the CLOP by the member associations and clubs, starting with the CAF Interclub competitions.