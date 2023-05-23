Ethiopia: More Than 160 Persons With Disabilities Submit Complaint to Rights Commission On Rights Violation, Demolition of Commercial Houses By Addis City

Photo — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said today that it has received the complaints of human rights violations filed by more than 160 persons with disabilities who appeared in person at the Commission's headquarters.

Accordingly, the complainants explained to the Commission that due to a recent demolition by Addis Abeba city saw their commercial houses illegally demolished and their properties taken; they have also said they were harassed and abused by the security forces at government institutions where they went to file their complaints.

Rigbe Gebrehawaria, EHRC Commissioner for Disability Rights and the Rights of Older Persons accepted their complaint and pleadged the Commission will start monitoring and investigation the activities immediately and will report the findings.

Commissioner Rigbe further commented that the recent process of demolishing commercial buildings in Addis Abeba "should be done in accordance with the legal procedures and taking into account the social, economic and psychological crisis that the action may cause, especially to the disabled and the elderly." AS