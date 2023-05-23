Ethiopia: Mahibere Kidusan' Disputes Decision By Media Authority to Temporarily Suspend Its TV Channel

Addis Ababa — Mahibere Kidusan, a religious association affiliated with the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), in an official response to the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) on the temporary suspension of its TV channel "Mahibere Kidusan TV" expressed its disagreement with the decision and appealed for the suspension to be lifted.

The Media Authority issued a letter on Sunday, 21 May announcing the temporary ban imposed on Mahibere Kidusan TV on grounds that the station aired content that may provoke conflict among religious followers and incite the Holy Synod's meeting which was concluded yesterday.

In response to the suspension, Mahibere Kidusan firmly expressed its belief that the content aired during the program in question would not incite conflict among the members of the church, as it entertains a statement that was originated from a committee established by the EOTC's permanent Synod and garnered support from various recognized associations within the Holy Church.

Furthermore, the association provided detailed justifications to demonstrate that the content of the suspended program was in accordance with the media decree and, therefore, did not breach any regulations.

Expressing profound surprise, Mahibere Kidusan lamented the lack of prior notification regarding the complaint or an opportunity to provide an explanation before the decision was hastily reached.

The association emphasized the utmost importance of transparency and due process, urging the Ethiopian Media Authority to adhere to the established administrative measures outlined in the media decree, and appealed for the temporary suspension to be lifted. AS