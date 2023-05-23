Kenya: Bread Prices Rise Sh10 on Increased Input Costs

Nairobi — The price of a 400-gram loaf of bread has increased by Sh10 amid the rising cost of sugar and fuel.

A spot check by Capital Business at various retail stores showed that a 400-gram now costs Sh70 from Sh60, one day ago.

The increase comes after a two-kilo packet of sugar increased to Sh420 last week from about Sh350 a few days ago.

As of last week, for instance, a two-kilogram bag of Kabras sugar was going for Sh420, having risen by around Sh50.

Sugar is an important ingredient in the making of bread, so its price will have a negative impact on the cost of bread.

Exorbitant bread prices add to the suffering Kenyans are facing.

Already, they are battling the high cost of food products such as maize and wheat flour, which is through the roof.

Rising fuel prices have also contributed to the mess after the Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices early this month.

In the monthly review, super, diesel, and kerosene in Nairobi increased by Sh3.40, Sh6.40, and Sh15.19, respectively, meaning motorists in the city will now be paying Sh182.7 for petrol, Sh168.4 for diesel, and Sh161.13 for kerosene.