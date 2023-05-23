Ethiopia: Government of Germany Affirms Continued Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide met with Birgit Pickel, Director General of Africa at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, on the sideline of the 2023 Annual Board of Governors of the African Development Bank Group Meeting in Egypt.

During the occasion, the minister expressed gratitude for the German Government's ongoing financial and technical support for Ethiopia's development efforts.

He also highlighted the importance of German support for implementing the reconstruction and recovery plan for the conflict-affected regions of Ethiopia.

The Director General assured the minister that the German Government will continue to support the Government of Ethiopia's ongoing efforts and pledged to engage with other partners and advocate for Ethiopia's interests on various platforms, as well as on Multilateral Institutions like the African Development Bank, IMF, and the World Bank to produce maximum support.

The minister also appreciated Germany's support for Africa's integration agenda and, as the current chair of the Horn of Africa Initiative; he invited Germany to become a member of the Horn of Africa Initiative partner.

The minister was accompanied by Ambassador Hassen Ibrahim, Ethiopian Ambassador to Egypt, according to Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Minister is in Sharma El Sheikh, Egypt for taking part in the 2023 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group.

The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group is being held under the theme "Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa".

The meetings will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from May 22-26, 2023, to discuss the challenges and opportunities for enhancing private sector investments in climate action and sustainable development on the continent.

The African Development Bank is a Pan-African development finance institution that provides financial and technical assistance to the Government and private companies investing in Ethiopia.