Kenya: Kisii Detectives Arrest Bishop Who Defrauded Youth of Sh1.48 Million

23 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police in Kisii County are holding a bishop on suspicion of defrauding youth of Sh1.48 million.

The National Police Service identified the suspect as Bishop Samson who authorities says claims to be the General Overseer of PEFA Church in the County.

NPS says the suspect was apprehended after a group of youth reported him to authorities.

According to NPS, the suspect obtained money from the victims by false pretense after he promised to secure for them Visas to travel abroad for employment.

The suspect is in police custody pending arraignment in Court.

