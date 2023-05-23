Kenya: Siaya DG Oduol Should Just Resign, Wandayi Says

Nairobi — National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, has urged Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol to step down so that Governor James Orengo, can pick a successor who can get along with him.

In a statement, Wandayi stated that he had closely observed recent developments in the County Government of Siaya and had noted with grave worry the growing schism and discontent between the offices of the Governor and Deputy Governor over the previous few weeks.

"After a careful analysis of the prevailing situation in the County Government of Siaya, unless something drastic is done about the evidently toxic relationship between Governor Orengo and Deputy Governor Oduol, uninterrupted quality service delivery to the people of Siaya cannot be guaranteed," he said.

"In my advice, both in my official capacity, pursuant to Article 43 (1) (b) of the ODM Constitution and as a bona fide voter in Siaya, Hon. Oduol should tender his resignation without any further delay to create room for Orengo to appoint a replacement with whom he can harmoniously steer the County Government of Siaya."

Wandayi claimed that there are indications of a hidden ODM opponents involvement in the deterioration of this tragic situation in Siaya.

"These opponents, having starved counties of their equitable share of resources, will capitalize on the slightest opportunity to kill devolution altogether," Wandayi noted.

"In view of the foregoing, and without prejudice, I find the continued stay of Hon Oduol in the position of Deputy Governor under Hon Orengo totally untenable."

He continued by saying that Oduol had subjected the Siaya people, and possibly the entire country, to a litany of accusations of corruption and other anomalies in the County Government.

Wandayi said the allegations of corruption must be backed by solid evidence.

"Whereas I abhor corruption in all its manifestations, I believe in the sanctity of due process. Moreover, in common law, he who alleges bears the burden of proof," he said.

"It is my finding that the said report is prima facie balanced. A careful reading of the report and the recommendations thereof leaves one with no option but to agree with the County Assembly."

His sentiments come after East Asembo MCA Gordon Onguru filed a motion to impeach Oduol over allegations of violation of the constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Onguru tabled the motion after the Siaya County Assembly adopted a report dismissing graft allegations leveled against the executive by the DG.

"Member of County Assembly of Siaya representing Easdt Asembo ward propose to move the motion for the impeachment of William Oduol the Deputy Governoer of Siaya County for gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya," read the notice of proposed motion dated 22nd May.

"For Abuse of office and for gross misconduct and the specific grounds of the motion are outlined in the motion."

He also accused DG Oduol of overstepping his mandate and failing to be the governor's principal assistant and instead resorted to playing politics.

"We know he has ambition to be Governor, but he cannot start a fight now to blackmail his boss so as to fulfill his 2027 ambitions," he said.

Siaya Speaker George Okode accepted the motion saying it met the threshold and would be discussed as a full motion after seven days.

The speaker confirmed that the motion had been signed by at least a third of the MCAs at the assembly.

As at Monday 22nd, 26 MCAs had already signed to push the Oduol out of office following a fall out with his boss Governor James Orengo.