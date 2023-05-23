Kenya: Parties Registrar Nderitu Ratifies Suspension of Murathe, Kioni, Kagwe

Nairobi — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee faction has been dealt a blow after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties ratified disciplinary process by the National Executive Committee (NEC) led by the Kanini Kega faction.

In her ruling,Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu noted that the move to expel Jeremiah Kioni (Secretary General) and David Murathe (Deputy Party Leader) as well as suspension of Kagwe Gichochi (Treasurer) was done in accordance to the Party Constitution.

"Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA,and the Party Constitution,this office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process,"stated Nderitu.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has moved to expunge the names of Kioni and Murathe from the Jubilee Party List.

"Accordingly,pursuant to section 34(da) of the PPA,this Office has updated its records and the register of Party members, "Nderitu stated.

The current confusion on who is the bonafide Jubilee Party Leader between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nominated MP Sabina Chege still lies with the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee.

"The tribunal observed the need to internally resolve the issues emanating from the Jubilee Party NEC meeting of 10th February 2023,"Nderitu said.

The ratification of expelling of Murathe and Kioni comes a day after Kenyatta led faction ratified resolutions to expell a dozen officials in an attempt to reconstitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) dominated by President William Ruto loyalists.

The Kenyatta-backed camp axed Kanini Kega, the Acting Secretary General according to changes ratified by a Ruto-backed NEC.

Monday's meeting also removed Sabina Chege whom the Kioni-led group named as Acting Party Leader replacing Kenyatta in changes upheld by the Political Parties Tribunal.

Kenyatta has been ousted as Jubilee party leader in escalating wrangles in the former ruling party.

The Kanini Kega-led faction of the party said former Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege is the new party leader on an acting capacity following a National Executive Council (NEC) held on Tuesday.

"Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer our party leader," Kega said after the meeting in Nairobi, "we have replaced him with Sabina Chege."