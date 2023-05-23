Kenya: Detectives Arrest 3 Suspects in Connection With Theft of Sh8 Million From Kiambu Businessman

23 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives have apprehended three suspects in connection to the disappearance of Sh8 million, stolen from a Kiambu-based businessman.

Police say that in the incident reported late last month by the businessman's wife, the money was stolen from a safe hidden in the abandoned pump station located at Kinangop in Nyandarua County.

"The suspects are believed to have gained entry into the building through the roof before helping themselves with the cash after breaking the safe," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Tuesday.

The investigations agency says a total of Sh2.5 million has since been recovered from the suspects identified as David Mushendu, Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai.

The suspects are facing charges of Stealing by Servant contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code

