Sudan: Soldiers, Civilians Die in Darfur Attacks

22 May 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Manawashi / Nyala — Two Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers were reportedly killed In North Darfur, when their military camp came under fire at the weekend. Two civilians died and others were injured in South Darfur when shells hit a camp for displaced people.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a SAF camp in North Darfur was attacked by 'militants', forcing the army to withdraw to the headquarters of the 63rd Brigade in the Manawashi area of Mershing locality.

In separate attacks on Thursday and Friday, two displaced people were killed and others seriously injured when shells hit Centre 12 in Otash camp, near to the South Darfur capital Nyala.

Community leader Adam Banat told Radio Dabanga that the shells destroyed some of the houses, and appealed to organisations to help the displaced in terms of food and health, and called on both sides to stop the war immediately.

