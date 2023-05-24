Sudan: Appeal for Aid for People With Disabilities in Sudan

Khartoum — Entities representing people with disabilities have called on the international community, UN bodies, and all humanitarian organisations, to urgently provide the necessary aids and medicines for people in Sudan with special requirements.

A joint statement endorsed by 14 entities representing people with disabilities appeals to relief organisations working on evacuations to provide all required assistance, stressing the priority of people with disabilities.

Safe havens

The entities emphasised the necessity for the provision of safe havens with necessary services for people with disabilities.

The appeal explains that there are still civilians trapped in the areas where there are ongoing clashes, and among them there are a large number of people with disabilities who are unable to leave. There are also several who are listed as missing or deceased.