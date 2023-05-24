Uganda: Morgan Heritage Return to Uganda for a Cause

The last time the Grammy award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage was in Uganda was in 2017 for their concert that was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Recently, the family band that was represented by Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan was in Uganda as they promoted their latest album, The Homeland.

This album focuses on bringing all Africans together and stop gender-based violence. The Homeland album features many African musicians from Uganda and Ghana, among others.

During the listeners' party held on April 19 at Cielo lounge Kisementi, Mojo Morgan, one of the lead singers in the band, said The Homeland album is not just an everyday album but something with a strong message talking about the injustices and with possible solutions to most of them.

The album has a blend of different African styles with a fusion touch to it. The album has more than 21 songs and some of those feature local musicians Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo, and most of the songs preach against GBV.

"In this album, we preach unity and forgiveness, as depicted in our very first song off the album," Mojo said.

The first song which was played for liseners was Bambulele, a call to Africans at home and abroad to stand together to protect our motherland Africa "because we can't allow her to suffer any longer at the hands of wrong people and evildoers".

Despite the fact that most of the songs on the album feature African countries, my best song was Ready, which features Jose Chameleone.

If you get time to listen to the album, you will fall in love with Jose Chameleone. The song is a fusion of dancehall and Afro beats, to bring the best vibe for those who love the clubs scene.

Chameleone really gave the best on this track; his intro was so nice with the deep and husky voice, before Morgan Heritage gave it their completely different feel.

Peter Morgan said ever since they came to Uganda, they were taken up with the pearl of Africa's beauty which is full of natural resources and how the people are so welcoming plus the talent the country has; that's why they had to feature Chameleone and Kenzo.

"We believe it's because of the abundant natural resources, fertile soils, rich wildlife, and good people, is the reason why Uganda is known as the pearl of Africa and we couldn't talk, rather dedicate the album to Africa and forget Uganda."

Other artistes who featured on the album included Shaggy, Shatta Wale, Popcaan, Mádé Kuti, Youssou N'Dour, and Beenie Man, among others.