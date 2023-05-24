Kenya: Bipartisan Talks Suspended for MPs to Consult Ruto, Odinga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23-Bipartisan talks aimed at resolving a political stand-off between President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have been suspended for consultations.

The talks were suspended for seven days Tuesday after MPs from the ruling Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions failed to agree on contentious issues.

The talks spearheaded by Parliament bring together legislators from Odinga's Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition and Ruto's ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza.

They were initiated by the president in April to cool off political temperatures in the country after weeks of street demonstrations called by Odinga to protest the high cost of living and his alleged stolen presidential victory.

"Our colleagues have refused to concede to any of the interim measures we raised which has led us to the conclusion that they are not negotiating in good faith," said Otiende Amollo, the bipartisan co-chair, adding that the talks "will not get anywhere should the status quo remain the same."

And while Kenya Kwanza MPs accuse their counterparts of being dishonest in the talks, the Opposition feels the same.

According to Kenya Kwanza, the main issue of contention is the formation of a new electoral commission that will manage the 2027 elections.

"The Kenya Kwanza has singled out the issue on IEBC, indicating that to them that is the most critical bit of the issues brought by Azimio. We have agreed that the issue on IEBC is what must take precedence from today," said Kenya Kwanza committee co-chair George Murugara adding that they expect the talks to resume to their logical conclusion.

Other sources in the talks told Capital FM News that the talks were suspended over the Kenya Kwanza's meddling in Jubilee party affairs.

Jubilee is part of the Azimio coalition and has lately accused President William Ruto of raiding it and taking away members who were not elected in Kenya Kwanza.

This has culminated in the party leadership wrangles pitting Jeremiah Kioni on one hand and Kanini Kega on the other-both claiming control of the party.

Kega says he is the party Secretary General with Sabina Chege as the party leader taking over from Jeremiah Kioni and former President Uhuru Kenyatta respectively.

On Monday, Kenyatta led the party's National Delegate's Conference (NDC) that ousted Kioni and Chege.

The two have however, dismised the NDC as having no consequence, instead continuing to cosy up with the Kenya Kwanza coalition whose Parliamentary Group meeting they attended at State House on Tuesday.