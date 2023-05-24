South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Lead Africa Day Celebrations

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the Africa Day celebrations to be held on Thursday at the Cradle of Humankind in Krugersdorp.

Africa Day is celebrated throughout the continent and parts of the world in commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity - now known as the African Union - in 1963.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) said this year's celebrations will be held under the theme "Deepening the AU Vision for Unity for Africa through Prosperity, Peace and Modernity for a Better Africa and a Better World".

"The Africa Day celebration seeks to promote the African Agenda and strengthen the African Union institutions and policies; implement and bring to life the AU Agenda 2063 and the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance; further promote regional integration by strengthening people to people contact and harmonize policies and share skills and expertise; as well as to promote Cultural Diplomacy for a broader socio-economic agenda.

"Prior to the formal Africa Day programme, the day will commence with a carnival and colourful parade dance troops from across various African countries, showcasing Africa's creativeness through floats, large 3D costumes, acrobats, and an eclectic mix of melodies at 7am," the department said.

A day before the main day's celebrations, DSAC Minister Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu, are expected lead a colloquium on this year's theme and other topics.

"As part of the 2023 Africa Month calendar, Minister Kodwa together with the Deputy Minister Mafu will also host the Africa month colloquium to unpack the theme and also engage on various issues affecting the country and the continent.

"Panellists include Professor Joseph Diescho (Visiting Professor in the Centre for Advanced Security and integration Studies at the University of Bonn, Germany); and Dr Dikeledi Mokoena, (Nelson Mandela University) among others," the department said.

The colloquium is expected to be held at the National Library of South Africa in Pretoria.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Africa Day bears substantial meaning for President Ramaphosa.

"Africa Day is a day that focuses our consciousness on the development of our continent, regional integration, the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, and the human, cultural and natural treasures of Africa.

"For the President, the day will have personal significance as it will mark four years since his Inauguration as the fifth democratically elected President of a free and democratic South Africa," Magwenya said.