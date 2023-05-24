Zimbabwe: Give Us a Chance to Fix This Mess - Says Chamisa as Price Increases Pile Pressure on Ordinary Citizens

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has in his election campaign promised to fix economic problems currently bedevilling Zimbabwe, which has seen retail prices soaring and the local currency fast losing its value against the USD.

Chamisa who is set to contest in the August polls against Zanu PF candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa said citizens should give him a chance to improve the economy.

BAD POLITICS can't deliver good economics.The state of the economy is the state of leadership. Prices in the shops are wild. Salaries are completely washed away. Just pay workers a decent wage in $US.Zimbabwe; #Thistime try us, give us a chance to fix this mess once and for all! pic.twitter.com/1g7Od9M7hs

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 23, 2023

"Bad politics cannot deliver good economics. The state of the economy is the state of leadership.

"Prices in the shops are wild. Salaries are completely washed away.

"Just pay workers a decent wage in $US. Zimbabwe, this time try us, give us a chance to fix this mess once and for all," wrote Chamisa.

Mnangagwa's only opposition is a 'teetering' but fixable economy; says Jonathan Moyo in latest dig at Chamisa

Zimbabwe's voters favour Nelson Chamisa over President Mnangagwa, survey shows

Economic analysts spell doom ahead; say 'negatives outweigh positives' in Mthuli Ncube's economic measures

The value of Zimbabwe's currency is falling dramatically by the day, prices are rising and the USD has become the preferred currency for goods and services.

Consumers have had their local currency value eroded, with an increasing number of basic goods now beyond their reach.

The nation is also facing a high unemployment rate, poor working conditions and meagre salaries.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson has blamed some the business community for frustrating the government's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has also warned disciplinary action against businesses that are fuelling the exchange volatility and promised price stability restoration.