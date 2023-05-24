South Africa: Gauteng Cholera Outbreak - What You Can Do to Ensure Your Water Is Safe

Washing hands helps to prevent the spread of cholera (file photo).
23 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Naledi Sikhakhane

As health authorities scramble to combat the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has claimed 15 lives and infected dozens more, it's vital that communities ensure their water is safe to drink.

The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal was caused by contaminated water from a dysfunctional wastewater treatment plant in Tshwane, according to the deputy minister for human settlements, water and sanitation, David Mahlobo.

The National Department of Health has advised pregnant women and other vulnerable groups to take extra precautions with their hygiene.

"This highly infectious condition affects the stomach and intestines. It is a leading cause of child death around the world. It mostly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or drinking water," the department said.

"Only drink safe water. If you're unsure, boil or disinfect it first."

According to the World Health Organization, it's possible to contract cholera through:

  • Drinking contaminated water; eating contaminated food (food that is raw, poorly cooked or that becomes contaminated with faeces during preparation or storage);
  • Contact with anything that has been contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone who has cholera; and
  • Unprotected contact with the body of someone who has died from cholera.

There are five ways to make your water safe to drink, according to Rand Water.

Boil water

Boiling water kills any germs that might be in the water.

Step 1: Boil water in a pot....

