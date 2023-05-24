Kenya: Marjolen Nekesa - Kenya's Goalscoring Machine Who Topped Scoring Charts in Czech League

Nairobi — Kenya's Marjolen Nekesa finished as the top scorer in the just-concluded Czech First Women's in the Czech Republic.

The Slavia Prague forward lifted the topflight league title following her team's 1-0 win over Slovan Liberec in their final match of the season on Saturday.

Nekesa scored at the half hour mark for the Czech champions to end the season with 14 goals from 16 appearances for the club, having joined them at the start of the season.

Some of the 24-year-old's highlights of the season include four goals scored in Slavia's 10-0 humiliation of Banik Ostrava and a hattrick against the same team during their 9-0 win in the semi-finals of the domestic cup.

Nekesa's has also been a mainstay of Slavia's UEFA Champions League campaign where she has thus far made six appearances although is yet to find the back of the net.

Before donning the red and white of Prague, Nekesa - who can also play in the midfield - was at Belarussian side FK Minsk for who she notched 31 goals in 16 games.

Her goalscoring record is one that will have Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere grinning as the national team return to the international fold after a one and a half year spell in the wilderness following Kenya's suspension by Fifa in 2021.