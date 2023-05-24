Malawi: Chief Justice Assigns Two More Judges On Same Sex Marriage Case

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has assigned one more High Court judges in a case two people are praying for descriminalisation of same sex marriages in the country.

Judge Chimbizgani Kacheche will join justices Joseph Chigona and Vikochi Chima to sit as a constitutional court in a case Wim Akster and a transgender woman in Mangochi are pushing for decriminalization of same sex marriages.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has confirmed that the case will be back in court from 5 to 6 June this year.

Meanwhile, Child rights activists led by Memory Ngosi Chisenga and Caleb Ng'ombo say they have instructed their lawyers to ensure that the current homosexual case in court does not overshadow the sodomy case that Akster is answering to ensure that the victims see justice.

The same sex marriages case has attracted a lot of attention from various individuals that fight for minority rights, child activists and religious leaders.