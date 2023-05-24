Malawi: Refugee Sweeping Exercise Starts in the North

24 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Police say the sweeping exercise for refugees from the country's townships and areas has started on a good note in the northern region.

The government started the 'operation chotsa ma Burundi' last week in a bid to bring all refugees back to Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa.

Police in the northern region said they have so far rounded up about 10 families.

Northern Region Police Commissioner Noel Kayira said two families were residing at Jenda Trading Centre while seven were from Nkhata Bay.

Kayira said they will soon take the exercise to Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Likoma and Mzuzu City.

According to the police, the families are currently being ferried to Dzaleka.

Out of the 400 refugees and asylum seekers who were rounded up in Lilongwe, only 150 had proper documentation and were sent to Dzaleka refugee camp while the rest remain at Maula prison awaiting deportation to their respective countries.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng'oma snubbed a United Nations call to halt the sweeping exercise, saying the country was following laws in doing the exercise.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.