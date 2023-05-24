Rwanda: Bk Officially Inaugurates 'Modern' Giporoso Branch

Bank of Kigali (BK) on May 23 opened its Giporoso branch situated in the Sar Motor Building, Remera.

The branch exemplifies the bank's innovative "branch model", placing a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and a business-oriented approach.

What sets this branch apart from others is the presence of a BK staff member at the entrance, who guides customers to their desired services. They also utilise technology to expedite the process and minimize customers' waiting time. In addition, the bank has also employed a notification system to inform customers of their position in the queue for the desired service.

Additionally, the new modern branch features a VIP room and a dedicated women's room.

During the launch event, Désiré Rumanyika, the Chief Operating Officer of the bank, expressed their intention to replicate this branch model across all BK branches nationwide.

Rumanyika also announced the bank's plans to introduce a mobile application that will enable customers to schedule appointments and check the service-seeking activity at different branches.

The initiative, he explained, aims to provide convenience and efficiency to customers.

Rumanyika also announced the addition of Relationship Officers dedicated to retail and SME segments in the branches, a staff resource previously unavailable, resulting in customers having to visit the headquarters and consuming more time.

He noted that the bank also aims to establish dedicated lanes for Persons with Disabilities in branches where they are currently unavailable, facilitating their access to banking services.

Theoneste Murenzi, President of the Private Sector Federation in Gasabo district, expressed gratitude towards the bank for its outstanding services, utilisation of technology, and assurance of financial security, emphasizing its reliability.

He encouraged others in the private sector to collaborate with BK, highlighting the ease of accessing quality services, collateral, and loans as some of the benefits.

James Gasana, a BK customer, praised the bank for its efficient and attentive staff who readily assist customers.

He also commended the bank's adoption of technology, which simplifies the process of requesting services, emphasizing that BK is a trustworthy institution that brings positive financial transformation to people's lives.

Gasana also acknowledged the improved accessibility of the Giporoso branch, as it is now more conveniently located for customers from different areas compared to its previous location - opposite Remera Taxi Park.

In July 2022, BK launched "the digital day" aimed at educating its clients on the convenience of using digital banking products and recognizing the branches of the bank that stood out in terms of assisting more clients to join digital banking.

The day is part of the bank's efforts to bring more people on board to access its various digital services.