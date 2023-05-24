Tanzania: CSOs Launch Awards to Encourage Efforts On Addressing Climate Change

CIVIL Society Organisations (CSOs) have launched awards to recognize stakeholders' contribution to the climate change mitigation efforts.

The CSOs include the Tanzania Sustainable Development Initiative (TSDI), ELCA Environmental Consultancy, the Environmental Conservation Community of Tanzania (ECCT) and Human Dignity and Environmental Care Foundation (HUDEFO).

The CSOs launched the awards dubbed 'Watu na Mazingira-WaMa' (people and environment) in Dar es Salaam, on Monday.

Addressing the media during the launching event, the Founder and Chairman of the Tanzania Sustainable Development Initiative, Mr Fred Kwezi said the main purpose of the awards is to recognise the contribution of various stakeholders in the country in environmental protection.

According to Mr Kwezi, the organizations would cooperate closely with the Vice-President Office (VPO) in implementing the initiative.

WaMa Awards are of its kind in the country with the main goal of identifying and valuing the efforts made by various stakeholders including individuals, public and private companies as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)," Mr Kwezi underlined.

He said the awards would be held every year towards the celebration of World Environment Day (WED) which is celebrated on every June 5.

In particular, Mr Kwezi highlighted a number of activities expected to be conducted towards the climax of the awards ceremony, including exhibition and training on various environmental issues.

Other activities would include cleaning beaches and public places to encourage environmental protection.

For his part, Executive Director of the ECCT, Ms Lucky Michael revealed that the awards will consist of 12 categories, including climate change and waste management.

Moreover, she implored various stakeholders from the individual level, public and private sectors to support and participate in WaMa Awards in order to protect the environment.