Tanzania: 1.8bn/ - Set Aside for Mining Centres Improvement

Geita — THE government through the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has set aside 1.8bn/- for infrastructure improvements at two demo-mining centers located at Lwamugasa and Katente wards in Geita Region.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Minerals, Mr Msafiri Mbibo said recently that during his official visit in Geita region that the budget aimed at widening the scope of services and productivity.

He said, the improvements at Lwamugasa and Katente mining centers will also create conducive environments for practical trainings to artisanal and small scale miners for them to learn and work more professionally.

The PS said that, the ministry focuses to achieve the government's plans of making the STAMICO centers of Lwamugasa and Katente as model for the artisanal and small scale miners in the region.

"I call upon both artisanal and small scale miners to appropriately use these centers to advance from low scale mining technology to large scale mining technology.

"I assure them, using large scale technology will open loan credibility and accesses loans from banks because the, since banks need to be sure of the refund from the miners. "

STAMICO Manager, Mr Tuna Bandoma said they have already signed a prior contract with the contractors for improvements of the Lwamugasa and Katente centers whose current scope of gold refining is nine tones of mineral stones per month.

He said the low gold refining capability at the STAMICO centers in Geita has lead to piling up of mineral since their maximum capability is refining 120 tonnes per month.

"Here at Lwamugasa center, we have planned to build a new sub-center capable of refining 100 tonnes of minerals per month, its completion will at least save more artisanal and small scale miners than before.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hexad Gold Mine, Mr Fortunatus Luhemeja who works cooperatively with STAMICO centers admitted that STAMICO has improved his company's productivity due to reliable refining services.