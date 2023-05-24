Tanzania: Govt Allocates 600m/ - Construction of Fire, Rescue Force in Bukoba

AUTHORITIES in Kagera Region have hailed the government for allocating over 600m/- for the construction of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force (TFRF) centre.

Bukoba Urban Legislator (CCM), Mr Stephen Byabato, who is also the Deputy Minister for Energy explained that out of the amount, at least 400m/- had already been released for the purpose.

"We are thankful to President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating the funds. For quite a long time Kagera residents lacked a centre of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force (TFRF) and this negatively affected many operations, including controlling fire accidents on time," he said.

Elaborating, he said the centre will be constructed at Miembeni Ward in Bukoba Municipal Council which will also accommodate offices, parking space for vehicles and a water-drawing point.

He explained that currently staff under the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force (TFRF) rented offices at the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA).

Meanwhile, A Senior Assistant Commissioner with the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force (TFRF), Zabron Muhuma has attributed the cause of the fire that gutted several shops at the Bukoba central market on Sunday night to faulty wiring.

"Initial investigations have established that faulty wiring was the main cause of the fire. The fire incident was reported at around 9.30p.m. The Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force (TFRF) responded swiftly and managed to control the fire before it spread to other shops," he said.

He commended the Police Force and wananchi who assisted in controlling the fire.

He explained that the Force was conducting an awareness campaign among traders on the importance of observing safety regulations, including switching off electricity and cooking materials when not in use at their premises.

He also appealed to traders to ensure that they possess fire extinguishers as a precaution over fire accidents.