Tanzania: Mixed Opinions As MPs Drum for PPP in Ports' Operation

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament have aired mixed opinions over involvement of the private sector in the operation of Dar es Salaam Port, as part of efforts to continue improving efficiency for national development.

They suggested that involvement of the private sector will also help in attracting new technologies and expertise to enable the port to boost the revenue collection.

Speaking in the National Assembly while debating the 2023/24 budget estimate for the Ministry of Works and Transport that was set at 3.55tri/-, the lawmakers asked the government to borrow a leaf from countries that have registered success in operating their ports through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

They also expressed a need for the government to continue putting in place strategies that will guarantee effective delivery of the available ports for economic gain of the country.

Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku 'Musukuma' (CCM) said in operating the PPP model, the government can learn from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that has benefited massively from its marine gateways.

"I once visited Dubai, where I was able to witness how their port is being operated, honestly, they (Dubai) have invested heavily in digital systems that make easy clearance of cargo and other related activities," he said.

When debating a budget, Special Seats MP Halima Mdee asked the government to conduct a deep analysis and thorough due diligence before coming up with a decision to involve the private sector in the port operations.

"We must learn from experience we got in the past when the private sector was engaged at the port of Dar es Salaam," she cautioned.

Commenting on the matter, the CCM's MP for Same East, Anne Kilango, said many countries in the world have invested heavily in the port sector as they are aware of potentials hidden thorough participation of the private sector.

She cited India as a sample of countries that have seen huge potential in its port.

"India has formed a specific ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. This is in recognition of potential that were yet to be tapped in the past and as a result they have managed to get higher collections," she asserted.

For his part, Jerry Silaa of Ukonga (CCM) commended the government for several measures it has taken to improve services at the Dar es Salaam Port, suggesting the need to do more in attracting expertise and new technologies.

"I acknowledge efforts that have been taken to improve the port's operation, but there is more needed to be done so as to attract new technology and expertise to enable the port to boost revenues collections," he noted.

He noted further that since having a strong, well-functioning maritime transport infrastructure stands as a key component for economic growth, Tanzania has to leave its fear behind and welcome the private investors in operation of ports, especially the Dar es Salaam Port.

Speaking, the Kilosa Member of Parliament, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi (CCM) stressed on the importance of fast-tracking the construction of fishing ports in Kilwa District, Lindi Region as well as the construction of the Bagamoyo and Pangani ports in Coast and Tanga regions respectively.

"We need to invest in an efficient port and we have no way because through this, the country can get enough revenues for our own development," he explained.

Earlier, Mbeya Rural MP on CCM ticket Oran Njeza urged the government to leave Dar es Salaam Port to the private sector, while also working to secure potential investor for the construction of Bagamoyo Port.

Other MPs who supported the idea of involving the private sector in port operation were Livingstone Lusinde (Mvumi) and Elibariki Kingu of Singida West.