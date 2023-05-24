Kenya: Safaricom 5G Customers to Enjoy 1 Month Free Internet

24 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Safaricom 5G users will enjoy free internet services for one month starting this month.

Users will be eligible for five gigabytes with time lapses of 24 hours.

The offer, which will begin on May 24th, is redeemable on the Safaricom app, the telco said.

"We continue to avail exciting data offers and invest in our network to provide our customers a worry-free experience," said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer.

Only last month, the telecommunications company unveiled data bundle plans for 5G handsets.

It also launched a 5G network for home and enterprise customers in covered zones.

Last year, the firm rolled out 5G networks in five counties, enabling customers to access faster internet speeds.

The devolved units were Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Kakamega, and Kisumu.

Faster than a 4G network, clients will be able to download, stream, and play videos at neck-breaking speeds.

