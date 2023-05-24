Somalia: Police Begins Large-Scale Security Sweep Outside Capital

Mogadishu — Somali security forces launched a large-scale security sweep targeting villages along the Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor, going house-to-house search.

Hundreds of soldiers were deployed to ELasha Biyaha and Tabeelaha Sheikh Ibrahim ahead of the security operation which aims to maintain security and prevent Al-Shabaab attacks.

An official within the security agencies told Shabelle Radio that the crackdown will continue routinely as long as Al-Shabaab poses a threat to the security of the capital, Mogadishu.

"The security agencies are struggling to stop terror attacks deployed hundreds of soldiers across the city's suburbs, mainly those located along Afgoye road to secure the areas," he added.

The city's overall Security has been improving for the past few months with militants did not able to carry out attacks on popular hotels and other soft targets as they did before.

Last month, the Somali government said the security operations in Mogadishu compounded with continual offensive against Al-Shabaab in far regions reduced the attack by 70%.