Somalia: With UNFPA Support, Somalia Marks Int'l Day to End Obstetric Fistula

Mogadishu — On May 23, Somalia commemorated the annual International Day to End the Obstetric Fistula to raise awareness and alleviate the burden on persons affected by the condition.

This year 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Campaign to End Fistula launched by the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency [UNFPA] and its partners in the long-chaotic nation.

Set by the United Nations, the day is meant to rally support the activities targeting the elimination of fistula around the world. The Obstetric fistula is currently a priority discussion point in Somalia and it is not only health problem but it has socio-economic and cultural dimensions.

Speaking at an event held in Mogadishu, Niyi Ojuolape, the UNFPA's Country Representative to Somalia has highlighted the importance of the double the joint efforts to eliminate obstetric fistula by 2030.

He said UNFPA has been an important partner in the fight against obstetric fistula as it has contributed to training approximately 3,000 midwives across the country with aim to save the lives of the mothers.

Ojuolape stated that Obstetric Fistula is one of the factors that cause child death at birth known as maternal mortality. He called of a united front bring an end to the preventable and curable condition.

Over the past 20 years, he said that a lot has been done about the condition, but it is still not enough, and it is necessary to increase the efforts 10 times to realize the 2030 goal of the zero Obstetric Fistula.

In her address, Khadija Mohamed Diriye, Minister of Women and Human Rights Development Federal Republic of Somalia said victory over FGM is crucial to achieving the mission to finalize the fistula cases.

"Both are interconnected battles for women's rights and reproductive health. By eradicating FGM, we protect girls from unnecessary harm and help prevent obstetric fistula," she added.

The minister further mentioned that the Obstetric fistula is a devastating childbirth injury which leads to both physical and social harm for the women suffering of the injury.

The commemoration coincide the launch of the National Strategy for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula in Somalia that marks a crucial step towards transforming our health systems. This strategy will enhance agility and sensitivity in preventing and managing Obstetric Fistula.