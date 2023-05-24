Somalia: PM Attends AfDB Annual Meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh

Sharm El — SHEIKH [SMN] - Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre joined thousands of delegates attending the annual meeting of the African Development Bank in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The crucial AfDB conference which started on Monday and ends Friday is running under the theme "Mobilising Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa".

The prime minister will be part of the leaders discussing a sustainable future for the people of Africa and how to overcome the complex challenges faced by the continent's banks.

"In this time of real global challenges, Somalia is making clear progress through our determined economic reforms and we are committed to delivering a better future for our resilient people," said Barre.

The AfDB is setting concrete proposals for inclusive, sustainable growth in Africa with the collocation of the governments and pertaining sectors, including private major banks.

Also, the African Development Bank advocates for greater deconcentration of official development assistance and a greater role for regional multilateral development banks.

For their part, the Participants will discuss how to ensure more robust nominal growth, develop a financial sector that serves local businesses, and define a debt strategy for African countries to enable them to have the fiscal space to mobilize more resources.