Uganda: People in the Right Seats Is an Investment Ugandan Sport Can't Ignore Anymore

As a fervent sports enthusiast, I've had the pleasure of witnessing the incredible impact of athletics in Uganda. From the electrifying cheers reverberating through stadiums when Peruth Chemutai sprints to the unwavering spirit of athletes like Joshua Cheptegei, it's clear that sports possess the power to unite a nation and uplift its people. But amidst the pursuit of excellence, we often overlook a vital factor--the quality of leaders and personnel driving our sports organizations.

Recently, I stumbled upon a brilliantly transparent 'High Performance' podcast featuring Paul Barber, the CEO of Brighton and Hove Albion, who miraculously propelled the club from League One to their first-ever qualification for European football. This got me thinking about the lamentable state of planning in Ugandan sports, prompting me to pen this piece.

Just take a glance at the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, and you'll see the usual suspects--traditional powerhouses that one year compete for the title and the next year miraculously avoid relegation. SC Villa and Express FC are prime examples of this topsy-turvy rollercoaster, with poor Police FC unable to escape the clutches of demotion.

During a conversation with my personal mentor on this journey towards a future in the sports industry, Aggrey Ashaba, the Vice Chairman of KCCA FC, emphasized the dire need for talented individuals in the game. He stressed the importance of clubs considering them an investment rather than an expense. This sentiment echoed throughout our one-hour discussion no less than seven times in various forms.

Sure, being a legend of a club and even the best player it has ever seen might be impressive, but does that qualify you to be its CEO? Without the necessary training, experience, or a deep understanding of the responsibilities at stake, it seems more like a strategy that fizzles out before it even begins.

Imagine an individual with no numerical acumen leading a rugby club's administration. They would inevitably struggle to secure sponsorships, negotiate deals, or allocate resources effectively. Consequently, the club's facilities would crumble, training programs would suffer or cease altogether, and the dreams of aspiring athletes would tragically fade away. Such mismanagement hampers our sports organizations' ability to compete on a national and international level, perpetuating a cycle of underachievement. I believe that many young Ugandan sportsmen never reached their full potential due to factors like these.

The ramifications of appointing ill-equipped individuals to handle crucial responsibilities cannot be overstated. And it's not just about leaders or those on the executive end of things. I've been a part of WhatsApp groups with football agents, where football discussions thrive. Based on their views on even secondary European talent, it becomes apparent that many are solely focused on the payday, rather than the welfare of the players. It's disheartening.

But it gets even worse when we delve into the technical aspects. Imagine a talent scout with no eye for potential tasked with identifying and nurturing young athletes. Like a blindfolded archer, this scout would shoot arrows into the darkness, missing out on hidden gems and leaving them undiscovered and unpolished. As a result, our talent pool remains untapped, robbing our nation of future sports heroes. We've witnessed similar cases, like the mishaps at Chelsea Football Club, where incompetent decision-makers sold off talents like Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, who went on to shine elsewhere.

We must also acknowledge the missed opportunities for investment and sponsorship. Ugandan sports organizations yearn for financial backing, infrastructure development, and improved training facilities. However, when unqualified personnel occupy key roles, potential sponsors and investors hesitate to get involved. Just like a poorly managed English Premier League club struggles to attract financial support, our own organizations face an uphill battle, impeding progress and hindering the growth of our sporting ecosystem.

But the misfortune doesn't end there. Incompetence, whether exhibited by those in charge or those calling the shots, leads to poorly organized matchdays. Stadium logistics become chaotic, access becomes inconvenient, and spectator safety is compromised. In such circumstances, it's no wonder that sustaining a fanbase becomes an uphill battle. These aspects are at the core of any growing sport. Such a scenario erodes public interest, stifles participation, and tarnishes the reputation of our sporting endeavours. Without competent individuals spearheading these events, we risk alienating fans, sponsors, and media coverage, ultimately hindering the growth of our beloved sports.

Nevertheless, there is hope. We must acknowledge that excellence requires qualified personnel within sports organizations. By following the lead of professional sports entities that appoint seasoned professionals to lead their operations, we can rejuvenate our own sporting landscape. Yes, the question of how to compensate them may arise, but that brings us back to recognizing the need, seeking ways to finance this critical investment (not expense), and gradually implementing the right steps as we scale over time. It's a process, but a necessary one if we wish to thrive.