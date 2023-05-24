Rwanda: 1:55am Entertainment Hints on Signing New Artiste

1:55AM entertainment, a renowned record label owned by Coach Gael, one of the biggest investors in Rwanda's music industry, has hinted on signing fast-rising musician Ross Kana.

News of the signing of a new artiste to 1:55AM Ent, started circulating after Coach Gael posted a video on his Instagram story that included all artistes signed to the label along Ross Kana, with a 'welcome to the family' caption that left many talking.

Coach Gael, who fully owns the record label, was promoting Producer Element's upcoming single that will feature both Ross Kana, who is said to have joined 1:55AM family, and Bruce Melodie. The upcoming single is already trending on different social media platforms after its snippet went viral.

The record label has not released any official statement of the signing of Ross Kana, but The New Times understands that the young artiste is in final talks with the label's management to secure a one year plus contract with the management line.

He will be joining producer Element who signed to the label in January after parting ways with Noopja's Country Records, and Bruce Melodie who have been part of the label for over a year.

The young artiste ventured in the music industry by the names of Rubangura and later changed to Ross Kana in 2022, after dropping his first track dubbed 'Inana'.

1:55AM is currently one of the biggest labels in Rwanda which is focusing on signing new rising talents in the music industry. It is home to one of, if not, the best musicians in Rwanda popularly known as Bruce Melodie.

Through the record label, Bruce Melodie is dropping back to back hits, from Harmonize's 'Zanzibar' which he featured on, to 'Konjo' and many others.