Rwanda: Cricket - Kwibuka Women's T20 Tourney Due in June

The ninth edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will be held at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium from June 9-17.

The annual, annually hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, is organized to honor over a million of Tutsi murdered during the 1994 genocide.

The 2023 edition will attract five countries namely host nation Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Botswana.

Tanzania won the 2022 edition but they will not be available to defend the trophy as they reportedly did not honor the invitation.

Kenya remains the most successful team in the memorial cricket tournament having won it a record four times.