Rwanda: Basketball - Former Detroit Pistons Assistant Appointed APR Head Coach

APR Basketball Club has announced the appointment of former Detroit Pistons experienced American Mazen Trakh as their new head coach.

The 60-year-old replaces Kenyan coach Cliff Owuor who will now be working as his assistant.

Trakh previously coached in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as an assistant coach for Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons between 2010 and 2014.

At the Pistons, he worked under Maurice Cheeks, an American professional basketball coach and former player who serves as assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls.

Trakh was also part of the Golden State Warriors technical team during the 2015-16 season and, at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, he joined the Washington Wizards' coaching staff.

He also coached in Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and the American Basketball Association (ABA).

Trakh helped Jordanian club Fastlink win the 2006 FIBA Asia Club Championship, becoming the first Jordanian team to ever win the championship.

He joins an APR side ranked 10th in the Rwanda Basketball League.