Kenya Private Sector Alliance Lauds President War on Graft, Commit to Fight the Vice

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has welcomed President William Ruto's war on graft.

KEPSA singled out two corruption scandals involving mosquito nets and sugar that led to dismissal of Government officials.

The statement comes after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini was sent home with 26 other officials over sweet sugar scandal.

Health Ministry Principal Secretary was also sent packing together with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO and its board over a multibillion mosquito nets scandal

At KBS, the officials were under investigation for the release of 20,000 condemned sugar earmarked for industrial use that had been imported in 2018.

"We would like, therefore, to applaud the president and the steps he has taken on the two heinous economic and health crimes against the people of Kenya involving corruption in the procurement of mosquito nets meant to safeguard millions of Kenyan households against the deadly malarial disease as well as the irregular release of 500 metric tons of imported industrial sugar that was already condemned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards to have been contaminated with harmful bacteria," KEPSA said in a statement.

"These cases must be audited diligently and urgently and all those found to be culpable should be prosecuted.

"The sugar industry in Kenya possesses huge investment and job creation opportunities given the huge deficit between local production of 660 thousand metric tons against a projected shelve demand of 1.2 million metric tons that has encouraged annual importation to plug the deficit."

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) also committed to combat corruption and bribery in Kenya.

"As in the past, the companies and organizations mentioned in all the mega corruption in government are not known KEPSA members unless any is using other names," it said.

"We continue to emphasize to our members to uphold high standards of fidelity to the Business Code of Ethics they signed with us under the UN Global Compact and to continuously promote self-regulation in their sectors and work with us to weed out those who are doing unethical business."