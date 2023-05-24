East Africa: The United States Announces $245 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Sudan and Neighboring Countries

press release

Last week the United States announced $245 million in additional support to the people of Sudan and neighboring countries experiencing the impacts of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. These funds include nearly $143 million from the Department of State’s Bureau for Population, Refugee and Migration and $103 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

With this funding, our humanitarian partners can respond to the new needs arising from the current conflict, which has displaced approximately 840,000 people within the country and forced another 250,000 to flee since April 15.

This announcement brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance for Sudan and neighbors Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic to nearly $880 million in FY 2023. The United States is by far the largest single donor to humanitarian needs in the Horn of Africa, and we will continue to work with international and local partners to provide food, water, medical care, and other lifesaving assistance for internally displaced persons, refugees, and others in dire need due to conflict.