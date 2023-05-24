Kenya: More Than 20 Children Benefit From Cleft Lip and Palate Surgeries

Nairobi — Over twenty children from less privileged families suffering from cleft lips and cleft palates are set to undergo free surgeries at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County.

Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons Chairperson Kimani Wanjeri appealed to parents with children suffering from deformities not to shy away from taking advantage of the initiative that will be held in various parts of the country.

He mentioned the cost of one surgery which ranges between Sh80,000 and Sh250,000 was way above the reach of many vulnerable families.

"We are concerned that some children are hidden in homes, others view this as a curse while many of the children and parents suffer from stigma yet this condition can be corrected through surgery," Dr. Wanjeri stated.

The KSPRAS chairperson says the repair of a cleft lip would cost Sh50,000 in a government Level Five or Level Six hospital while the average cost of the repair would be 80,000 Kenya shillings.

"The cost goes higher if you are to have this done in a private hospital where the cost of everything is higher, including the cost of the doctors, the cost of space and time and hospitalization, let's say the overall cost for hospitalization would cost about 200,000 for the cleft lip repair and 300,000 for the palate," Wanjeri explained.

The Smile Train Manager for Education and Training Patrick Mwai said cleft lip and palate is treatable and the public should avoid the misconceptions.

"If you come across any child with cleft lip and palate, please know that there is help available free of charge across Kenya and we are here to help you. Do not be afraid," Mwai said.

The surgeries are a pre-event feature ahead of the Annual Scientific Conference slated to kick off in Kisumu today and end on Saturday.