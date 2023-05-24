South Africa: A Spell of Spots Scattered Around the Karoo Veld

analysis

Our visit to a family farm just south of Gariep Dam happened when a truly Biblical drought had begun to bite deep. But despite it, life seemed unaccountably cheerful out here at Gelykfontein.

The sun rises on Gelykfontein Farm and, down by the stables, Copper the Fluffer is feeling frisky.

In many ways, he's one lucky Palomino stallion. Copper's job is to identify mares on heat, with a show of great enthusiasm. As they pass his quarters, they will indicate their readiness with a lift of the tail. If they're not in the mood, they will try to kick him in the teeth as they sashay by.

That's why Copper's enclosure is well padded with old tyres. The mares on heat are destined to share their affections with other thoroughbred stallions. But lest you shed a tear for Copper's sex life, he occasionally gets to run with the resident farm herd of free-roaming horses. And then, who knows what happens out there in the veld?

At the farmhouse, Poffie the...