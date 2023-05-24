Kenya: City Hall Says Nairobi River Restoration Process on Track

Nairobi — The Nairobi river is set to receive a new look after a planned restoration to its former state in order to support ecosystem as well as provide recreational opportunities, commences soon.

This was revealed during a tour a long Nairobi river early yesterday by Green Nairobi County Executive Maureen Njeri, Nairobi River Commission Chairperson Pamela Olet, UNhabitat Regional Director, Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Caroline Vicini and the Kenya Permanent Mission Ambassador to UHhabitat Jane Kimani.

Njeri stated that the tour along the river was to also identify sections of the river where the UN General Assembly delegates will be visiting to plant trees as one of the crucial events to be undertaken on the 3rd of June 2023.

Kamukunji grounds riparian area has been identified as one of areas where trees will be planted by the delegates.

Njeri stressed the need to undertake immediate sprucing up of the grounds, the river and environs by the environment and subcounty teams.

After the tour of the river, shehosted the team at Kamukunji grounds where they had coversations with the youth regarding keeping the environment clean, benefits of green spaces preservation and protection of Nairobi river and its adjacent areas.

The Kamukunji grounds is one of the areas which had been turned into a dumping site but a Community Based Organisation, Kamukunji Environment Conservation Champions(KECC)comprising of youth took it upon themselves to rehabilitate it.

The County Executive was accampanied by Deputy Directors for; Forestry Services Alice Ruto, Parks and Natural Resources Ms. Susan Nyambura, Community Policing Eva Wairiuko and Environment Officer Maureen Bett among others.